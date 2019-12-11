Nagarjuna: Efforts are on to locate and restore Telugu classics

At a makeshift classroom inside Annapurna Studios, Marianna de Sanctis, head of film repair at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, demonstrates how to analyse an old film negative and restore it. Keenly observing her is Amala Akkineni, actor and director of Annapurna College of Film & Media. Earlier, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni tried his hand at a practical session in film repair, guided by Marianna.

Later when we speak on the sidelines of the Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop, Amala reveals that ever since she began working with the Annapurna film school, she has been organising an annual film festival of yesteryear Telugu classics. But many older film negatives and prints have been lost or are in a bad condition. “Invariably we watch the same few films that we managed to find, each year,” rues Amala.

Nagarjuna tells us that the negatives and prints of Mani Ratnam’s Geetanjali (1989) are nowhere to be found. The negatives of Shiva (1990), directed by Ram Gopal Varma, are not in great condition either. Only a scanned version in 2k resolution is available. Projection systems are now in 4K resolution and 8K is round the corner. When the original analog files (film negatives) are lost, it’s impossible to re-scan older films in higher resolution for a newer audience to watch.

Nagarjuna decided to host the film preservation workshop in his studio premises when he learnt of their collaboration with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, and at the recommendation of Amitabh Bachchan, who is the brand ambassador for the workshops. “I learnt so much from him. I also heard that when he signs a film, according to contract a copy of the film negative is given to Bachchan saab [for archiving],” says Nagarjuna. Movies are now shot in digital format (with the exception of Christopher Nolan who shot Interstellar using film) and the digital data, Nagarjuna explains, can be converted into film negative for archiving. “Movies are shot using high resolution (24k) cameras; so the original raw file can be preserved in appropriate temperature and humidity conditions,” he adds.

Films of ANR that Annapurna Studios wants to restore: Devadasu, Mooga Manasulu, Bharya Bhartalu, Mahakavi Kalidasu, Sudigundalu and Andala Ramudu, among others. “His films with Adurthi Subba Rao were technically forward,” points out Nagarjuna.

Where’s the original? The producer of Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Khaidi (1983) had granted the actor the rights of the film during his 60th birthday. However, the original prints and negatives are nowhere to be found.

Next gen: Does the thought of film restoration or preservation appeal to emerging filmmakers? Observing film students in her campus, Amala says, “Analog is not in their horizon at all. They are eager to go out and create their own content. However, some of the students who have been documenting the workshops and lectures through videos and photographs have begun to understand the significance of film preservation.”

Annapurna Studios is working towards locating, restoring and preserving some of the classics featuring Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). “We’ve written to the National Film Archive of India in Pune, requesting them to hand over 17 films produced by us. At least 50 to 60 of my father’s films are classics,” says Nagarjuna. Besides being cultural markers of an era, the actor believes that these movies hold invaluable lessons in filmmaking.

When the news about the ongoing workshop got around, on social media, there have been queries of whether restored Telugu classics will have public screenings or released on Blu-ray or UltraHD discs. It’s a long road to reach that stage.

Discussing why many older films (both analog and digital) have been lost or in poor condition, Nagarjuna states that producers often sell their overall proprietary rights to satellite channels since most often there’s no scope of a second theatrical release. “Eventually no one knows where the original is. Making a film and releasing it is like a war and everyone is relieved when the film is out. There’s no time or money to focus on preserving the films. The distributors and theatres too have no old prints in their offices because these need to be saved in temperature-controlled conditions. In many cases, old negatives and prints have been sold to extract silver,” he says.

The workshop has made some of the leading production houses think about restoring a few of their older films or at least, preserve their recent films. “It’s been an eye opener,” says Amala. “For a long time we felt sad and helpless that our older films have been lost but didn’t know what to do. Watching these experts at work, I could understand how the packets of information (visual and audio) are recorded in analog (film negatives). Understanding that is key to restoration,” she adds.

“We want to have a dedicated facility for archiving,” says Nagarjuna. His thought was echoed by director Rajamouli, who expressed the intent to preserve his films during the opening ceremony of the workshop. These could be small but significant steps towards film preservation.