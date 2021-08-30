Nagarjuna Akkineni’s next films are ‘The Ghost’ and ‘Bangaraju’

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who turned 62, will be seen in director Praveen Sattaru’s ‘The Ghost’ and director Kalyan Krishna’s ‘Bangaraju’ that also stars Naga Chaitanya

The Telugu action entertainer directed by Praveen Sattaru and starring Nagarjuna Akkineni is titled The Ghost. The makers unveiled the title and the first-look poster to coincide with the actor’s 62nd birthday on Sunday.

The poster shows Nagarjuna with a sword and a group of people kneeling to him, against the backdrop of London’s Big Ben. The motion poster defines the lead character’s tough nature, stating, ‘You can’t kill him… you can’t run from him… you can’t negotiate with him… you can only beg for mercy…’

The Ghost features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are also a part of the film produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. The Ghost is currently being filmed in Hyderabad and the crew includes cinematographer Mukesh G, art director Brahma Kadali and stunt directors Robin Subbu and Nabha Master.

Nagarjuna Akkineni in ‘Bangaraju’

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is teaming up with his son and actor Naga Chaitanya for the Telugu film Bangaraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Bangaraju will be a sequel to the entertainer Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016), in which Nagarjuna played a charmer called Bangaraju.

The sequel will star Ramya Krishna as Nagarjuna’s wife and Krithi Shetty has been cast alongside Naga Chaitanya. Produced by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios, Bangaraju will have music by Anup Rubens, screenplay by Satyanand and cinematography by Yuvaraj. This comic entertainer also stars Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.