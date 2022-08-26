Nagarjuna Akkineni, Praveen Sattaru’s ‘The Ghost’ trailer packs a punch

The Telugu action entertainer ‘The Ghost’, helmed by Praveen Sattaru, stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan

The Telugu action entertainer ‘The Ghost’, helmed by Praveen Sattaru, stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan

The theatrical trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan starrer The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru, was unveiled by actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday. The trailer has garnered nearly five million views and has caught attention for being a promising thriller.

A few days ago, the team revealed a promo explaining a deadly and precious weapon from the film, called Tamahagane.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the storyline, in which Interpol officer Vikram (Nagarjuna) takes up the responsibility of safeguarding his sister and niece from gangsters. While the film is high on action, the makers state that it is also an emotional family drama

Sonal Chauhan is cast as an officer assisting Nagarjuna while Gul Panag plays his sister and Anikha Surendran as his niece.

The Ghost is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. Mark K Robin composes the music and the songs are composed by Bharath and Saurab. Brahma Kadali is the art director of the film and Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha handle the stunt choreography.

The Ghost is scheduled to release in theatres on October 5.