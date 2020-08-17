Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu for the second time

HYDERABAD

Nagarjuna Akkineni dons three roles for the promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ Season 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna stepped up the momentum for Season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu with the new promo unveiled over the weekend, showing him in three avatars — as grandfather, father and grandson. The promo shows the grandfather and grandson by the window, drawing their interpretations watching a couple, and a day-to-day tussle between a mother in law and daughter in law. The son intervenes to emphasise that there’s better entertainment in store and they can people-watch in the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu which will air soon on Star Maa.

Nagarjuna will be hosting the reality show for the second time. In the past, actors NTR and Nani hosted a season each.

In a statement, Nagarjuna said, “Playing three characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in a short span of shoot was a challenge and I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am a believer that life, hope and entertainment should never stop. We have all had a tough few months and I think clean, wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss Season 4.”

A few days ago, Nagarjuna had shared photographs on social media while filming the promo at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad, ecstatic at returning to work while following the COVID-19 protocols.

Star Maa is yet to announce the date for Season 4 of Bigg Boss.