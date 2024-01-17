ADVERTISEMENT

Nagabhushana’s next is ‘Vidyapati’ with ‘Ikkat’ filmmakers

January 17, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The film will be directed by Haseen Khan and Esham Khan, and produced by actor Dhananjaya

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Vidyapati’. | Photo Credit: @Dhananjayaka/Twitter

Kannada actor Nagabhushanais set to star in Vidyapati. The film will be directed by Esham Khan and Haseen Khan. Actor Dhananjaya will produce the movie under Daali Pictures.

Esham and Haseen had previously made the hilarious lockdown drama Ikkat, starring Nagabhushana and Bhoomi Shetty. While the director duo will edit Vidyapati, Dossmode will compose the music. Lavith is the cinematographer.

The film is touted to be an action comedy. Nagabhushana was last seen in Tagaru Palya. The rural drama was directed by Umesh K Krupa. The film was also produced by Dhananjaya. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is currently working on Uttarakaanda and Anna From Mexico.

CONNECT WITH US