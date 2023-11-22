ADVERTISEMENT

Naga Chaitanya’s next with Chandoo Mondeti titled ‘Thandel’

November 22, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role, and it’s produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of ‘Thandel’. | Photo Credit: @chay_akkineni/Twitter

Naga Chaitanya’s next is titled Thandel. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the film.

ALSO READ
Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s ‘Dhootha’ to stream soon 

Thandel, produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, is Naga Chaitanya’s 18th film. The makers released the first-look poster of the film. It shows Naga Chaitanya in a beefed up avatar sitting on a boat in the sea.

Chandoo Mondeti has made hit films such as Karthikeya and Karthikeya 2. This is the director’s third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. The duo had earlier teamed up for the remake of Malayalam movie Premam and Savyaasachi.

ALSO READ:Unusual choices: Chandoo Mondeti

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaitanya’s last film, Custodyfailed to meet the expectations. In the film directed by Venkat Prabhu, Chaitanya played a cop. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for Thandel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US