Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date

The makers of the anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, locked the release date on November 06, 2024. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, and presented by Allu Aravind, the film’s production is nearing completion.

The makers have officially announced the release date by unveiling a special romantic poster featuring the lead actors. Thandel will hit the screens worldwide on February 07, 2025. The poster captures the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, set against a picturesque ocean backdrop.

With this film, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen after their blockbuster Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it attempts to be a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline-rushing moments.

National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad is the film’s music director while Shamdat has handled the cinematography. National Award-winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala. Sai Pallavi was last seen in the recently-released Amaran, also starring Sivakarthikeyan. Naga Chaitanya, who got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala n August, 2024, was last seen in Custody, a cop story directed by Venkat Prabhu.

