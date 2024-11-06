GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date

‘Thandel’, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts banner

Published - November 06, 2024 12:13 pm IST

ANI
Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in ‘Thandel’.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in ‘Thandel’. | Photo Credit: Mana Stars/YouTube

The makers of the anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, locked the release date on November 06, 2024. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, and presented by Allu Aravind, the film’s production is nearing completion.

‘Amaran’ movie review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi march into our hearts with this soul-stirring action film

The makers have officially announced the release date by unveiling a special romantic poster featuring the lead actors. Thandel will hit the screens worldwide on February 07, 2025. The poster captures the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, set against a picturesque ocean backdrop.

With this film, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen after their blockbuster Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it attempts to be a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline-rushing moments.

ALSO READ:Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya hit back at Telangana Minister K. Surekha for comments on their divorce

National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad is the film’s music director while Shamdat has handled the cinematography. National Award-winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala. Sai Pallavi was last seen in the recently-released Amaran, also starring Sivakarthikeyan. Naga Chaitanya, who got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala n August, 2024, was last seen in Custody, a cop story directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.