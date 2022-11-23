Naga Chaitanya, director Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled ‘Custody’

November 23, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Naga Chaitanya as a cop, Arvind Swami as an antagonist in director Venkat Prabhu’s  Tamil-Telugu cop drama ‘Custody’

The Hindu Bureau

Naga Chaitanya in director Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu film, ‘Custody’

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s 22nd film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual cop drama titled Custody. Venkat Prabhu unveiled the title and the first look to mark the actor’s 36th birthday. The film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, Arvind Swami as the antagonist, and Chaitanya as a ferocious cop.

The film is said to be the most expensive one in Chaitanya’s career, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasa Silver Screen.

Chaitanya plays a police officer named A Shiva, in a hat tip to Akkineni Nagarjuna’s iconic character Shiva from the Ram Gopal Varma film, Shiva.  

Custody comes with the tagline ‘A Venkat Prabhu hunt - you must be the change you wish to see in the world,’ and will have the protagonist fighting against the system for what he believes and stands for.

Priyamani has been roped in for a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath.

Custody is also being looked forward to for its music by father-son duo, maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

