ADVERTISEMENT

Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

January 12, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12

PTI

Prabhas on the poster for ‘Kalki 2898-AD’

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898-AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will now release in the theatres on May 9, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

ALSO READ
What to expect from Telugu cinema in 2024: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Devara’, ‘Game Changer’ and more

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the news of the multilingual big-budget movie's new release date on its social media pages along with a brand new poster featuring Prabhas.

"The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD," the studio posted on Instagram.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

ALSO READ
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ first glimpse: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone battle a dark dystopia

The film's official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US