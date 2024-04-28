ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nadikar’ trailer: Tovino Thomas plays an “insensitive, self-occupied” Malayalam superstar

April 28, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Directed by Lal Jr. and penned by Suvin Somasekharan, Nadikar boasts the technical expertise of editor Ratheesh Raj and cinematographer Alby

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas as David Padikkal in a still from ‘Nadikar’

The highly anticipated trailer of Nadikar, featuring the versatile Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has finally released. Taking to social media, Tovino Thomas unveiled the trailer, offering a sneak peek into the life of his character, Malayalam cinema’s superstar, David Padikkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anveshippin Kandethum’ movie review: Tovino Thomas headlines a gripping investigative thriller that is slow in parts

In the two minutes and thirty seconds trailer, we get a look into David Padikkal’s world, witnessing the highs and lows of his career marred by personal turmoil, with glimpses of his plummeting stardom attributed to arrogance and confrontations with colleagues and admirers.

Directed by Lal Jr. and penned by Suvin Somasekharan, Nadikar boasts the technical expertise of editor Ratheesh Raj and cinematographer Alby. The film is backed by producers Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, Y Naveen, and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed Cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino Thomas on his role as a cop in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ and his upcoming film ‘Nadikar’

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features a stellar supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan, Shine Tom Chacko, Arun Kurian, Balu Varghese, Lal, Madhupal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and director Ranjith.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Originally titled “NadikarThilakam,” the film underwent a title change as a mark of reverence to the legendary Sivaji Ganesan.

Slated for release on May 3, Nadikar will his theatres in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US