‘Nadikar’ trailer: Tovino Thomas plays an “insensitive, self-occupied” Malayalam superstar

Directed by Lal Jr. and penned by Suvin Somasekharan, Nadikar boasts the technical expertise of editor Ratheesh Raj and cinematographer Alby

April 28, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tovino Thomas as David Padikkal in a still from ‘Nadikar’

The highly anticipated trailer of Nadikar, featuring the versatile Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has finally released. Taking to social media, Tovino Thomas unveiled the trailer, offering a sneak peek into the life of his character, Malayalam cinema’s superstar, David Padikkal.

In the two minutes and thirty seconds trailer, we get a look into David Padikkal’s world, witnessing the highs and lows of his career marred by personal turmoil, with glimpses of his plummeting stardom attributed to arrogance and confrontations with colleagues and admirers.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features a stellar supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan, Shine Tom Chacko, Arun Kurian, Balu Varghese, Lal, Madhupal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and director Ranjith.

Originally titled “NadikarThilakam,” the film underwent a title change as a mark of reverence to the legendary Sivaji Ganesan.

Slated for release on May 3, Nadikar will his theatres in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

