‘Nadikar Thilakam’, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, goes on floors

July 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Telugu banner Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa: The Rise, Dear Comrade, Rangasthalam) is venturing into Malayalam cinema with Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam. Directed by Lal Jr. (Driving Licence), the film went on floors in Kochi with a pooja event.

Thomas stars alongside Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal and Madhupal in Nadikar Thilakam. The film is written by Suvin Somasekharan. The music and original score is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

As per reports, Nadikar Thilakam is billed as a comedy entertainer with Thomas essaying a superstar named David Padikkal. Shahir essays a character named Bala. The film is eyeing a 2024 release.

