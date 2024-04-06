ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nadikar’ teaser: Tovino Thomas plays an actor stuck on the wrong side of superstardom

April 06, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

‘Nadikar’ also stars Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Ranjith, Indrans, and Chanthu

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Nadikar’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar, helmed by Lal Jr, have released the film’s teaser. The 86-second teaser introduces us to superstar David Padikkal whose tryst with stardom seems to take him some unexpected places. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino Thomas on his role as a cop in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ and his upcoming film ‘Nadikar’

Tovino Thomas took to social media to share the film’s teaser. Nadikar also stars Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Ranjith, Indrans, and Chanthu.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony & Anoop Venugopal. the film’s cinematography is Alby, the music is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, and the editing is by Ratheesh Raj. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 3. 

‘Nadikar,’ starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, gets a release date

Watch the teaser of Nadikar here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US