ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nadikar,’ starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, gets a release date

February 04, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The film, which was previously called ‘Nadikar Thilagam’, is written by Suvin Somasekharan and directed by Lal Jr

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Nadikar’ | Photo Credit: @ttovino/X

The much-anticipated Malayalam film Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, will hit theatres on May 3, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, which was previously called Nadikar Thilagam, is written by Suvin Somasekharan and directed by Lal Jr.

ALSO READ
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ trailer: Tovino Thomas reopens a cold murder case

The makers announced the release date with a new poster that features Tovino and Soubin in colourful avatars, having a drink at a bar. According to several reports, the film has Tovino play David Padikkal, an actor who is going through a slump, while Shahir essays a character named Bala.

The ensemble cast of the film also features Veena Nandakumar, Bhavana, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Khalid Rahman, Sreejith Ravi and Madhupal among others.

ALSO READ
Tovino Thomas’ next titled ‘Munpe’; motion poster out

With cinematography by Alby and editing by Ratheesh Raj, Nadikar has music and original score by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar produce the film under their Godspeed and Mythri Movie Makers production banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US