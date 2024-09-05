ADVERTISEMENT

Nadigar Sangam resolves to impose 5-year ban on perpetrators of sexual offences

Published - September 05, 2024 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Members have been urged to file complaints through Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee rather than speaking directly to the media

The Hindu Bureau

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) (Nadigar Sangam) has resolved to impose a five-year ban from the film industry on the perpetrators of sexual offences if a complaint is found to be true.

An advisory meeting of the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of the Nadigar Sangam was held on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Another resolution said that legal assistance to victims will be facilitated and a provision to lodge their complaint through email will be made. The members were urged to file complaints through the committee rather than speaking directly to the media.

The committee said it will support those affected by defamatory posts on YouTube, and advised those affected to lodge complaints with the Cybercrime Division of the Police. Additionally, the Nadigar Sangam will directly oversee the activities of the committee.

The GSICC was constituted in 2019 to investigate sexual harassment complaints and to ensure the safety of women members of the SIAA based on the recommendation of the Vishaka Committee.

The resolutions were passed in the presence of Nasser, president, SIAA, S. Murugan, vice-president, Karthi, treasurer, and Rohini, committee president. Actors Kushboo and Suhasini were also present.

