‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ trailer: Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu are at loggerheads in this family entertainer

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Also starring Lijomol Jose and Shruti Ramachandran, the film is directed by Vishnu Narayan of ‘Maradona’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu in stills from ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ | Photo Credit: @saregamamalayalam/YouTube

The trailer of Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan of Maradona fame, has been released by the makers of the film. The film stars Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. Menon took to Instagram to share the film’s trailer.

Also starring Lijomol Jose and Shruti Ramachandran, the rest of the film’s cast includes Sudhi Koppa, Johny Antony, Lalu Alex, Noushad Ali, Athira Harikumar, Anagha Ashok, Sreejith Nair, Eithal Evana Sherin and Jess Sweeja.

Produced by Anup Kannan and Renu A, Nadanna Sambhavam is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, editors Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John, and music composer Ankit Menon. The film is all set to release worldwide on June 21.

Meanwhile Suraj and Biju are also sharing the screen in a film helmed by Rorschach-director Nisam Basheer.

Watch the trailer of Nadanna Sambhavam here:

