Nabha Natesh joins cast of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’; first look out

April 04, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is a historical drama titled Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and starring Samyuktha as a female lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest is that actor Nabha Natesh, who has been on a break from films since suffering from an accident in 2022, is making a comeback with the film.

The makers posted a video showing Nabha arriving at the sets of Swayambhu and getting ready to play her role. According to the makers, the actor plays one of the female leads in the film, and the first-look shows in attire reminiscent of a princess.

Currently in production, Swayambhu has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is on board to wield the camera. Vasudev Munneppagari is in as the dialogue writer.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.