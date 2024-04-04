ADVERTISEMENT

Nabha Natesh joins cast of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’; first look out

April 04, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the historical drama also features Samyuktha as a female lead

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Nabha Natesh from ‘Swayambhu’ | Photo Credit: @PixelStudiosoff/X

We had previously reported that Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is a historical drama titled Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and starring Samyuktha as a female lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest is that actor Nabha Natesh, who has been on a break from films since suffering from an accident in 2022, is making a comeback with the film.

Nikhil Siddhartha announces ‘Karthikeya 3’; promises ‘brand new adventure’ film with director Chandoo Mondeti

The makers posted a video showing Nabha arriving at the sets of Swayambhu and getting ready to play her role. According to the makers, the actor plays one of the female leads in the film, and the first-look shows in attire reminiscent of a princess.

Currently in production, Swayambhu has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is on board to wield the camera. Vasudev Munneppagari is in as the dialogue writer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Tillu Square’ movie review: More fun than the first film

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US