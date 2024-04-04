GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Nabha Natesh joins cast of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’; first look out

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the historical drama also features Samyuktha as a female lead

April 04, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Nabha Natesh from ‘Swayambhu’

First look of Nabha Natesh from ‘Swayambhu’ | Photo Credit: @PixelStudiosoff/X

We had previously reported that Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is a historical drama titled Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and starring Samyuktha as a female lead.

The latest is that actor Nabha Natesh, who has been on a break from films since suffering from an accident in 2022, is making a comeback with the film.

Nikhil Siddhartha announces ‘Karthikeya 3’; promises ‘brand new adventure’ film with director Chandoo Mondeti

The makers posted a video showing Nabha arriving at the sets of Swayambhu and getting ready to play her role. According to the makers, the actor plays one of the female leads in the film, and the first-look shows in attire reminiscent of a princess.

Currently in production, Swayambhu has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is on board to wield the camera. Vasudev Munneppagari is in as the dialogue writer.

‘Tillu Square’ movie review: More fun than the first film

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.