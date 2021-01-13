‘Naane Varuven’: Dhanush, Selvaraghavan join hands for swanky action-thriller

13 January 2021 19:33 IST

The brothers have earlier collaborated on four films together, with ‘Ayirathil Oruvan 2’ in the works as well

The title of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan’s next film has been revealed as Naane Varuven, along with first-look posters. The brothers have earlier collaborated on four films together.

The film was first announced on social media earlier this week, tentatively called ‘S12’ and is to be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Naane Varuven will have Yuvan Shankar Raja on music and Arvind Krishna as the cinematographer. The posters seem to indicate that it will be a swanky action-thriller. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

The two brothers are also joining hands for Ayirathil Oruvan 2, which is planned as a 2024 release, as it will require a lot of post-production work.

Dhanush has several upcoming releases such as Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram set to release in 2021.