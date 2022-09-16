Movies

‘Naane Varuvean’ teaser: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan film gives an eerie, chilling vibe

A still from the teaser

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The teaser of Naane Varuvean, Dhanush’s upcoming film with his filmmaker and brother Selvaraghavan, was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser hints at a dark and twisted tale between two characters, both played by Dhanush. We see one of them as a dotting father and husband, probably in his late 30s or early 40s, while the other character who looks way younger, comes across as a bow-and-arrow-clad psychotic killer. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but has certainly.

Apart from direction, Selvaraghavan has also played a role alongside his brother in the film. Notably, this is the fifth collaboration between the two, and the duo also share the writing credits of the film.

Naane Varuvean also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Shelly Kishore. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations. The film will reportedly release on September 30.


