'Naagin 3' star Sakshi Pradhan to make her Hollywood debut

Sakshi Pradhan will feature in the film 'MR-9' based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, shot across America and Bangladesh

May 12, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

ANI
Sakshi Pradhan

'Naagin 3' actor Sakshi Pradhan is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film 'MR-9' based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, shot across America and Bangladesh.

Sakshi plays the role of a secret agent from the Tirupura liberation front and shares the screen with Hollywood stars Michael Jai White and Frank Grillo.

Talking about her Hollywood debut, she said, "My journey to Hollywood stardom is nothing short of a fairytale. My passion for social media caught the eye of an American Bangladeshi director who approached me for this exciting project. Casting director Monica had been watching my work on Instagram for six months before offering me the lead role, perfectly tailored for my persona".

Sakshi initially thought the offer was too good and couldn't believe her good fortune. She transformed from a social media personality to a Hollywood leading lady in just fifteen days.

She added, "I still can't believe it sometimes. It's like a dream come true." The trailer of the film will premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023. On the work front, Sakshi is known for participating in MTV's Splitsvilla 2', 'Bigg Boss 4', and was also seen in the show 'Naagin 3'.

