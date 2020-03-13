Mysskin responds to ‘Thupparivaalan 2’ allegations: ‘I must protect Tamil Nadu from Vishal’

Mysskin working on ‘Thupparivaalan 2’

13 March 2020 14:09 IST

The ‘Psycho’ director went on an explosive rant, promising to expose Vishal’s true colours and that they were going to ‘war’ together

After actor Vishal posted a tirade against his former director Mysskin on social media explaining why they’d fallen out and how Vishal had taken over as actor-director of Thupparivaalan 2, now the Psycho filmmaker has delivered his side to the story.

The first look of the film also had no mention of Mysskin’s name, despite the director writing the script and completing over a month of shooting.

At a promotional event for ZEE5’s upcoming web series Kannamoochi, Mysskin took the stage, and after apologising to the organisers for his incoming rant, launched into an explosive speech.

Advertising

Advertising

The director first revealed that his script for Thupparivaalan 2 revolved around (possibly the robbery of) the Kohinoor diamond, and that he had conceptualised the movie to help Vishal with his debts, and even found a producer for the same.

“But Vishal wanted to produce it under his banner, even though it was an expensive project. I told him I’d write a different script that he could produce under 10 crores, and after his financial situation was stable, he could take on Thupparivaalan 3. But he was adamant.”

Mysskin then dismissed several claims that Vishal had made in his earlier posts against him, notably about Mysskin’s salary and the money he spent on filming. The filmmaker requested the media to ask for any proof for Vishal’s allegations before believing him.

Mysskin, Vishal and Ilaiyaraaja before the start of ‘Thupparivaalan 2’

“I considered him my brother. So when the conflict arose, because he refused to pay me the salary I was asking for, (Vishal wanted Mysskin to direct Thupparivaalan 2 for the same amount he had directed the original 2017 movie for), I decided to walk away from the project,” the filmmaker explained.

That’s when things got ugly. Mysskin states that not only did Vishal abuse him, but, “when my brother questioned him, he hit him! Vishal had the nerve to even refer to my mother with explicit words. I cannot believe I stood by him when nobody else did, and even supported him during the whole Nadigar Sangam campaign.”

Mysskin added that he completed 32 days of shooting, and was forced to give a NOC (no objection certificate) to Vishal to allow the production of the movie.

He added that he would expose the Action star’s true colours soon: “I’d told Vishal that he would face troubles because of his friends Ramana and Nanda, and now that has exactly happened! Vishal is a porukki (scoundrel). He’s a producer’s son and thinks he can get away with anything. I, however, am the son of a tailor, and came to this industry with just a blank paper and a pen. Can’t I do it all over again? My legacy of work will hold me in good stead.”

Mysskin concluded his speech, saying, “I must protect Tamil Nadu from him. Vishal, your troubles begin now, and you will not be able to sleep hereafter. Let’s go to war.”