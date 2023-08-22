HamberMenu
‘MY3’: First look of Hansika, Shanthnu, Mugen’s web series out

Directed by filmmaker M Rajesh, the series is billed as ‘a robotic love story’ 

August 22, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shanthnu, Hansika, and Mugen Rao in the poster of ‘MY3’

Shanthnu, Hansika, and Mugen Rao in the poster of ‘MY3’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The first-look poster of the upcoming web series MY3, headlined by Hansika Motwani, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and Mugen Rao, was released by Disney+ Hotstar today. Directed by filmmaker M Rajesh, the series is expected to premiere on the platform soon; an official release date is yet to be announced.

The series is billed as ‘a robotic love story’ and the poster shows Hansika as a humanoid robot named Mythri/MY3, Shanthnu as a scientist, and Mugen as a young man, possibly playing Hansika’s love interest.

MY3 also stars Janani and Ashna Zaveri. Also featuring in the cast are Subbu Panchu, Thangadurai, Nisha Ganesh, Anish Kuruvilla, Lakshminarayan, Ramar, Bharath Kalyan, Abhishek, Shakthi, and VJ Parvathy.

The web series has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar, music by Ganesan S, and editing by Ashish Joseph. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi.

Meanwhile, Hansika will be seen this week in Partner, co-starring Aadhi Pinisetty, set to release in theatres.

