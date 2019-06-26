My top fives movies

Thanmathra

A mind-blowing performance by Mohanlal as a person suffering from Alzheimer’s and how his family copes with the situation as his condition worsens. Directed by Blessy, the film bagged five Kerala State Film awards.

Dangal

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, decides to train his daughters in wrestling to enable them to compete in the Commonwealth games. In the process, he rewrites the rules of a gender-biased society.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

An animated science fiction comedy in which the inventor Flint Lockwood develops a machine that converts water into food. Flint does his inventions without any support or encouragement from anyone around him, including his family.

Doctor Strange

Stephan Strange, a very famous doctor, loses his ability to use his hands after a car crash. It changes his life in a new and mysterious way after he visits an ancient sorcerer and attains mystic powers.

Me Before You

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film is a romantic drama in which a young woman, Louisa Clark, unwillingly accepts the job to take care of William Treynor, a paralysed man. Eventually, they fall in love with each other.

