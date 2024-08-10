ADVERTISEMENT

‘My Perfectt Husband’: Sathyaraj is an ideal partner with a past in this family drama

Updated - August 10, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The series also features Rekha, Seetha PS, Reshma Pasupuleti, Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others

The Hindu Bureau

‘My Perfectt Husband’ Poster | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming series, My Perfectt Husband, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead.

My Perfectt Husband, said to be an entertaining family drama, also stars Rekha, Seetha PS and Reshma Pasupuleti. While Sathyaraj had earlier teamed up with Seetha in films like Mallu Vetti Minor (1990) and Maaran (2002), he had collaborated with Rekha in her first film Kadalora Kavithaigal (1986) as well as films like En Bommukutty Ammavukku (1988).

My Perfectt Husband is directed by the late filmmaker Thamira, known for his films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai. The upcoming series also features Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others.

With music scored by ace composer Vidyasagar, the series has cinematographer by ace cinematographer Arthur Wilson and editing by Parthasarathy. The series will be out on August 16 in Tamil as well as other regional languages like Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

Watch the trailer of My Perfectt Husband here:

