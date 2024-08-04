ADVERTISEMENT

‘My Perfect Husband’: First look of Sathyaraj’s Disney+ Hotstar web series out

Updated - August 04, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The series also features Rekha, Seetha PS, Reshma Pasupuleti, Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘My Perfect Husband’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday released the first look of its upcoming series, My Perfect Husband, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead.

My Perfect Husband is said to be an entertaining family drama. The first look features Sathyaraj alongside actors Rekha, Seetha PS and Reshma Pasupuleti.

Sathyaraj interview: On the Narendra Modi biopic, his new film ‘Weapon’ and taking up filmmaking again

The series is directed by the late filmmaker Thamira, known for his films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai. The upcoming series also features Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others.

With music scored by ace composer Vidyasagar, the series has cinematographer by ace cinematographer Arthur Wilson and editing by Parthasarathy.

