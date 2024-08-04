‘My Perfect Husband’: First look of Sathyaraj’s Disney+ Hotstar web series out

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday released the first look of its upcoming series, My Perfect Husband, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead.

My Perfect Husband is said to be an entertaining family drama. The first look features Sathyaraj alongside actors Rekha, Seetha PS and Reshma Pasupuleti.

The series is directed by the late filmmaker Thamira, known for his films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai. The upcoming series also features Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others.

With music scored by ace composer Vidyasagar, the series has cinematographer by ace cinematographer Arthur Wilson and editing by Parthasarathy.