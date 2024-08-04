GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘My Perfect Husband’: First look of Sathyaraj’s Disney+ Hotstar web series out

The series also features Rekha, Seetha PS, Reshma Pasupuleti, Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others

Updated - August 04, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘My Perfect Husband’

First look of ‘My Perfect Husband’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday released the first look of its upcoming series, My Perfect Husband, starring veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead.

My Perfect Husband is said to be an entertaining family drama. The first look features Sathyaraj alongside actors Rekha, Seetha PS and Reshma Pasupuleti.

Sathyaraj interview: On the Narendra Modi biopic, his new film ‘Weapon’ and taking up filmmaking again

The series is directed by the late filmmaker Thamira, known for his films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai. The upcoming series also features Varsha Bollamma, Rakshan, Livingston, Ajeedh Khalique, Krithika Manohar, and Raghavi among others.

With music scored by ace composer Vidyasagar, the series has cinematographer by ace cinematographer Arthur Wilson and editing by Parthasarathy.

‘Chutney Sambar’ web series review: Yogi Babu and Radha Mohan cook up a delectable hodgepodge

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.