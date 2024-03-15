‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ movie review: A romantic melodrama that wastes its potential

Netflix’s latest, My Name Is Loh Kiwan, while managing to check off all the boxes for a melodrama, never really expands beyond that to encompass the potential nuances of its base story: a refugee trying to survive in a new country.
Set in Brussels, the film tells the story of Loh Kiwan (Song Joong-ki), a North Korean defector who has managed to make his way to Belgium and is now seeking refuge there. Kiwan never really intended to be here, as he had first escaped with his mother to China. After they both get caught there, Kiwan is urged by his mother to escape for himself. In Brussels, as he waits for the bureaucratic process to call his number, he takes to doing odd jobs on the streets to make just enough to survive. Essentially homeless, it is not long before Kiwan’s belongings get stolen. The thief, a Korean-origin Belgian women named Marie (Choi Sung-eun), works out a deal with him to return his wallet if he helps her avoid getting arrested for the crime.