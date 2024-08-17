GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘My Lady Jane’ cancelled at Prime Video after single season

Inspired by the 2016 YA book ‘My Lady Jane’, the series is an alt-history retelling of Tudor England, with Emily Bader in the leading role of Lady Jane Grey

Published - August 17, 2024 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘My Lady Jane’

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled its historical fantasy series My Lady Jane after a single-season run.

Inspired by the 2016 YA book ‘My Lady Jane’, the series is an alt-history retelling of Tudor England, with Emily Bader in the leading role of Lady Jane Grey. Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Anna Chancellor and others are also featured in the cast.

‘My Lady Jane’ series review: Welcome to the ultimate Tudor jamboree 

The first season of My Lady Jane premiered on Prime Video on June 27. As noted by Deadline, the show was released with scant promotion. The series, created by Gemma Burgess, received mostly positive reviews, with Forbes crowning it one of the best shows of 2024.

“Beheadings, bawdy humour, romance and court intrigue pepper this smart, alternate history look at the tragic story of the Lady Jane Grey ,” The Hindu wrote in its review.

‘Those About to Die’ series review: Anthony Hopkins cannot save this muddled mess of gratuitous sex and gore 

According to the synopsis, My Lady Jane is a retelling of English royal history where “King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford.”

