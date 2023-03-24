‘My Kind of Country’: Apple TV+’s music competition series premieres today; trailer out

March 24, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

My Kind of Country, a new global country music competition series is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ today. The series, which is Apple TV’s first-ever competition series, is billed as a “groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent.”

The series features Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, with Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck joining as scouts to search for the next music star.

The series aims to break down barriers in country music by giving a career-changing platform to diverse and innovative artists worldwide. Witherspoon and her long-time friend and award-winning global music star Musgraves have long shared the belief that country music needs to open its doors. This series is an attempt to do that - to find artists who have been trying to break into the mainstream but have not had opportunities because they don’t fit the traditional country mould.

In the series, Jimmie, Mickey and Orville each invite four artists to the home of Country Music, Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique kind of Country. The Scouts will decide at the end of the performances which of the participants will remain in the competition. The artists all hope to make it far enough to compete to win a life-changing prize: $100,000 and unprecedented support from Apple Music to launch their kind of Country music for the world to hear.

My Kind of Country is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen and Izzie Pick Ibarra