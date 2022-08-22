'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' scrapped after Jennifer Garner's departure

Garner had to leave the show due to scheduling reasons

PTI
August 22, 2022 17:06 IST

Jennifer Garner | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Apple TV has decided to not go ahead with the series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends after lead star Jennifer Garner exited the project. The series hailed from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros TV.

Apple had handed a straight-to-series order in 2018 for the show, which is based on Amy Silverstein’s novel of the same title. According to sources, Garner left the series due to scheduling reasons.

The show would have marked a reunion between Garner and Abrams, who had collaborated on the hit ABC series Alias.

Garner, best known for featuring in movies such as 3 Going on 30, Pearl Harbor, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club and Love Simon, is currently working on another Apple series, The Last Thing He Told Me. An adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, the limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

