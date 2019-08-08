My favourite movies

Thoovanathumbikal

Jayakrishnan (Mohanlal) falls in love with two women, Radha, a young college-goer, and Clara, a sex-worker. The movie explores the complexities of human relationships.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

A still from ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ | Photo Credit: AP

Joel and Clementine meet in a train and are drawn to each other without realising that they were a couple in the past, memories of which were clinically erased. The narrative speaks about the pain and pleasures of lost love.

Iruvar

Still from ‘Iruvar’

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this political drama captures the heady days of Dravidian politics and its relationship with Indian cinema. Excellent performances by the cast, superb cinematography and music add to the richness of the movie.

The Secret In Their Eyes

A still from ‘The Secret In Their Eyes’

An Argentinian drama, directed by Juan Jose Campanella, it revolves around a homicide case, which, eventually, haunts the living to push their limits in a quest for life and love.

My Sassy Girl

A still from ‘My Sassy Girl’

The Korean rom-com is about a student who lives in the moment without any thoughts about his future. His life turns upside down when he encounters a drunken girl at a railway station.

Readers can send in their favourite five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.