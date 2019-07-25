Favourite movies

12 Years A Slave

Directed by Steve McQueen, this is one of the most honest portraits of slavery ever committed to film. The narrative revolves around Solomon Northup, an African American, who gets abducted and sold into slavery.

Manichitrathazhu

Dr. Sunny, a psychiatrist, is called in by his friend to solve strange activities happening in his house. A psychological thriller, the film has Shobhana showcasing an outstanding performance and is one of the finest movies in Malayalam cinema.

Virus

Based on the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala in 2018, which caused great panic among Keralites, the movie is a tribute to all those unsung heroes who tried to curb the epidemic before it claimed more victims.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ, goes on to succeed in every field of his life with the help of his mother who is always ready to stand by his side.

Orphan

A couple adopts a well-educated nine-year-old girl after losing their baby. This movie will frighten one to death when a precarious series of events unfold and the mother suspects something evil lurking behind the girl’s angelic exterior.

Readers can send in their top five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.