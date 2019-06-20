My favourite movies

Hancock

A superhero comedy starring Will Smith in which a person who is saved by a not-so-popular superhero Hancock goes about enhancing his public image.

Hichki

The story revolves around a woman (Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome. She is passionate about the teaching profession and lands a job at an elite school. It shows how she turns her weakness into her biggest strength.

Mynaa

A Tamil drama with elements of romance. Mynaa, a village girl elopes with her childhood love, Suruli, and plans to marry him. However, they face many unexpected obstacles in their path.

Angamaly Diaries

Vincent Pepe (played by Antony Varghese), a boisterous young man, and his gang of friends get involved in a world of crime after disputes with a rival business group in this action thriller. The entire film is set and shot in Angamaly in Ernakulam.

Arrival

Louise Banks, a linguistics expert, and her team must interpret the language of aliens who have come to earth in a mysterious spaceship. The science fiction flick offers some thrilling moments.

(Readers can send in their favourite five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.)