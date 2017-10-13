My dream is to make ‘Mahabharat’ one day, says Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan, who is all geared up for with his upcoming film Secret Superstar, also has a secret dream that is still to be achieved.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Aamir said, “My dream is to make Mahabharat one day, which I have not yet achieved or I have not even moved towards it.”

The Dangal actor said, “It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day. ”

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. The film will also feature the PK actor in a never seen before quirky avatar as a music composer Shakti Kumarr. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated for release on October 19.