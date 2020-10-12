Muttiah Muralitharan on ‘800’: ‘I trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions’

Muttiah Muralitharan and Vijay Sethupathi

12 October 2020 14:15 IST

The Sri Lankan spin legend and Tamil actor discuss collaborating for the upcoming biopic

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to essay the role of Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming cricket biopic 800.

Speaking on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live about how he felt about Vijay Sethupathi playing his role in the film, Muralitharan said, "Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is none other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he’ll definitely do wonders for the film.”

Vijay Sethupathi on his part said that it was really nice to listen to Muralitharan’s story and spend time with him. “He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality. I love his real life persona, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murali sir’s personality off the field. He’s such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told,” he remarked.

Advertising

Advertising

800, a fast-paced and funny biopic will be a moving portrayal of one of cricket’s most brilliant and divisive characters, and a tale of unorthodoxy, ethnicity, and pride. The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, U.K, Australia, and India. The shoot will start at the beginning of 2021 and the movie is set to release at the end of 2021.

The film will be made primarily in Tamil, and will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese. An international version with English subtitles is also being planned.

Watch the motion poster release of ‘800’ on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil with Vijay Sethuapathi and Muttiah Muralitharan on October 13, 2020 from 6pm onwards ahead of the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad