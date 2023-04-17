Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’: Madhurr Mittal turns ace spinner in first look

April 17, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Movie Train Motion Pictures unveiled the first motion poster of its Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 on the occasion of the Sri Lankan cricket legend's 51st birthday.

The producers shared the poster of the Tamil film, starring Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhurr Mittal in the role of the spinner, on Monday. Actor Vijay Sethupathi was earlier slated to portray the cricketer in the biopic. However, he withdrew from the project in 2020.

"We are proud to bring you his story beyond the twists & turns across 22 yards. #HappyBirthdayMuralidaran. Presenting '800', the official bio-pic of #MuthiahMuralidaran starring #MadhurrMittal," the banner posted on Twitter.

Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film is titled 800, after the record number of wickets Muralidaran took in Test cricket. Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

800 will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.