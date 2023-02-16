Muskan Sethi biopic series in works by Juggernaut Productions

February 16, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Juggernaut Productions on Thursday announced a series based on the life of Muskan Sethi, India's first woman poker player. In a statement, the studio said it has acquired the rights to create a series based on her life.

Through the show, Sethi said she wants to encourage anyone who is pursuing an unconventional career path. “I believe it’s important to tell and hear each other’s stories. I hope to debunk myths around poker. It would be a dream come true if poker players attain the support and training to put India on the map. After all, this is the land of great mathematicians and inventors,” the poker star said.

Born in New Delhi, Muskan was introduced to poker at the age of 11 through her father who used to watch poker games. Years later, she took up the sport professionally. The turning point for her career was when she won a contest that got her a seat with some of the greatest poker professionals playing for USD 1 million on UK's national TV show.

Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions, said the company is focused on telling stories that are path-breaking and have strong women characters. "For us, Muskan’s story has immense merit, and through this endeavour, we hope to break the notions about the game. It is a sport and not just a game of luck. I believe the audience is eager to watch differentiated and aspiring stories. We are happy that Muskan has joined hands with us for the same,” he added.

Juggernaut, the production arm of IN10 Media, has previously backed shows such as Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke and Code M.