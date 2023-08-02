ADVERTISEMENT

Music composers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander to team up again

August 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The two have previously collaborated twice, in ‘Balloon’ and ‘Master’

The Hindu Bureau

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander | Photo Credit: @sinish_s/Twitter

Music composers Anirudh Ravichander and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to collaborate on a new project. This comes a week after Yuvan took to his X (erstwhile Twitter) handle to ask his followers on which music director they think he should collaborate with.

As many replied expressing their desire to see Yuvan team up with Anirudh, the former announced on Tuesday that the collaboration is on cards. However, details regarding the new project remain unknown.

ALSO READ
Shoot of Aishwarya Rajesh, G V Prakash-starrer ‘Dear’ wrapped up
ALSO READ
Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

Notably, this isn’t the first time the two composers are collaborating; Anirudh lent his vocals for Yuvan’s track ‘Shut Up Pannunga’ from the film Balloon while Yuvan sang the ‘Andha Kanna Paathaakaa’ track in Anirudh’s Master

Meanwhile, Anirudh has Rajinikanth’s Jailer(and the superstar’s next with TJ Gnanavel), Vijay’s Leo, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Jr NTR’s Devara, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ajith Kumar’sVidaa Muyarchi, and Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12among other projects in the pipeline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuvan has Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Ram-Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Ameer’s Iraivan Miga Periyavan, Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, Fahadh Faasil’s Hanuman Gear, and Vijay’s Thalapathy68 in the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US