Music composers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander to team up again

The two have previously collaborated twice, in ‘Balloon’ and ‘Master’

August 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander | Photo Credit: @sinish_s/Twitter

Music composers Anirudh Ravichander and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to collaborate on a new project. This comes a week after Yuvan took to his X (erstwhile Twitter) handle to ask his followers on which music director they think he should collaborate with.

As many replied expressing their desire to see Yuvan team up with Anirudh, the former announced on Tuesday that the collaboration is on cards. However, details regarding the new project remain unknown.

Notably, this isn’t the first time the two composers are collaborating; Anirudh lent his vocals for Yuvan’s track ‘Shut Up Pannunga’ from the film Balloon while Yuvan sang the ‘Andha Kanna Paathaakaa’ track in Anirudh’s Master

Meanwhile, Anirudh has Rajinikanth’s Jailer (and the superstar’s next with TJ Gnanavel), Vijay’s Leo, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Jr NTR’s Devara, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi, and Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 among other projects in the pipeline.

Yuvan has Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Ram-Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Ameer’s Iraivan Miga Periyavan, Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, Fahadh Faasil’s Hanuman Gear, and Vijay’s Thalapathy68 in the pipeline.

