ADVERTISEMENT

‘Music by John Williams’ trailer: Steven Spielberg-produced documentary looks back at legendary composer’s life and legacy

Published - October 02, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Produced by Lucasfilm, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, Music by John Williams celebrates one of cinema’s greatest musical minds

The Hindu Bureau

The poster for ‘Music by John Williams’ | Photo Credit: X/ @DisneyPlus

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for Music by John Williams, a documentary celebrating the life and work of the legendary composer behind iconic scores for films such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. Produced by long-time collaborators Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, and Kathleen Kennedy, the film offers an in-depth look at Williams’ remarkable career, from his early days as a jazz pianist to his status as one of the most decorated composers in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Fabelmans’ movie review: Steven Spielberg’s gorgeous amble down memory lane

Music by John Williams will feature interviews with an array of artists and filmmakers whose lives and work have been influenced by his music, including George Lucas, J.J. Abrams, and Yo-Yo Ma. The documentary will explore Williams’ vast contributions to film and concert music, as well as his broader impact on popular culture. The film is also set to showcase his record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations and five Academy Award wins, with his most recent nomination coming in 2023 for Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

The documentary, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, will kick off the 2024 AFI Fest on October 23, just eight years after Williams received the AFI Life Achievement Award. It will premiere on Disney+ on November 1, followed by a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and A24 partner up for ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ adaptation

Spielberg, who worked with Williams on numerous projects, acknowledged the composer’s immense contributions to his films, saying, “Thank you Johnny, my movies would not be the same without you.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US