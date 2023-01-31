ADVERTISEMENT

‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston go on yet another high-stakes mission

January 31, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The film premieres on the streaming platform on March 31

The Hindu Bureau

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in a still from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer for the sequel of the much-loved 2019 film Murder Mystery. The film, directed by Jeremy Garelick, is set to premiere on the platform on March 31.

The two-minute trailer shows Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston), four years after their famous outing, on yet another weekend getaway to celebrate the wedding of their friend, Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). “Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. The sequel sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris,” reads the logline from the streamer.

Murder Mystery 2 has a script written by James Vanderbilt and the film also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, Vanderbilt, A.J. Dix, and Allen Covert produce the film. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Tim Herlihy, and Kyle Newacheck serve as executive producers. Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran are the co-producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US