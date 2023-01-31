HamberMenu
‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston go on yet another high-stakes mission

The film premieres on the streaming platform on March 31

January 31, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in a still from ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in a still from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer for the sequel of the much-loved 2019 film Murder Mystery. The film, directed by Jeremy Garelick, is set to premiere on the platform on March 31.

The two-minute trailer shows Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston), four years after their famous outing, on yet another weekend getaway to celebrate the wedding of their friend, Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). “Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. The sequel sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris,” reads the logline from the streamer.

Murder Mystery 2 has a script written by James Vanderbilt and the film also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, Vanderbilt, A.J. Dix, and Allen Covert produce the film. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Tim Herlihy, and Kyle Newacheck serve as executive producers. Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran are the co-producers.

