‘Murder Mubarak’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

February 05, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The movie, directed Homi Adajania, stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma

The Hindu Bureau

The cast of ‘Murder Mubarak’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Murder Mubarak, the book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You to Death, has got a premiere date on Netflix. The Homi Adajania-directorial, produced by Maddock Films, is set to drop on the streaming site on March 15. The makers released the film’s teaser.

Murder Mubarak is touted to be a mystery drama, with a blend of comedy, romance and suspense. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. “As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects,” reads the official description of the movie. Tripathi is set to play a non-traditional cop.

“Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch,” said Adajania.

Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal have written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani are the co-producers.

