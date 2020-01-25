Murali Sharma: It’s taken me 30 years to reach this stage

It’s been two weeks since the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (ALVP), and actor Murali Sharma finds himself answering more phone calls and meeting appreciative strangers during his morning walk than ever before. “I walk for an hour each day, now my walk extends to an hour and 45 minutes, because people stop me on the way. They don’t just tell me that they liked the film or my performance, they discuss specific scenes,” says the actor, terming this overwhelming response “exhilarating”. He lends an ear to anyone who wants to talk or click a photograph and says that’s the least he can do to thank people.

ALVP, says Murali Sharma, has left him with “an inner joy” of having pulled off a tough character. He played the bad dad Valmiki, walking with a limp and wearing a scowl. “Some people told me that by interval, they wanted to finish me off,” laughs the actor.

All through the conversation, Murali Sharma appreciates director Trivikram Srinivas and says he surrendered to his vision and followed instructions. He remembers their first meeting at a five star hotel when the story was narrated to him: “He said let’s make a happy film. I loved the story and was blown by the magnitude of my character and felt thankful that I was chosen to play it.”

Murali Sharma with director Trivikram Srinivas | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Murali Sharma entered Telugu cinema with Athidi (2007) and won the Nandi Award for Best Villain. More films followed. Director Maruthi presented him in a new light as the father character Panduranga Rao in the comedy Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015). “Since then, fortunately I’ve been getting a variety of well written parts. I too put in some effort to see that I don’t get typecast in typical father roles. But I’ve been lucky. There are many films I hold dear to me, like Ninnu Kori (2016) for example,” he says, adding, “I’ve done more than 175 films. It’s taken me 30 years in cinema to reach this stage.”

Looking back at how the Valmiki character took shape, Murali Sharma recalls discussing the nuances with Trivikram: “Valmiki has a crooked bent of mind and I felt that has to reflect in his physicality as well. We first see him in the hospital where something happens and he ends up limping. That limp stays with him and is a reminder of that incident. Even later in the house scenes when he is with Buntu (Allu Arjun), Valmiki rests his leg on a stool and massages it.”

Murali Sharma and Allu Arjun in a scene from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ | Photo Credit: By arrangement

To ensure that he got the gait correct, Murali Sharma recalls walking from the vanity van to the shooting spot with a limp. There were times he went overboard with the limp or the peculiar jaw angle and Trivikram would tweak it. “He (Trivikram) ensured that I didn’t make a caricature of Valmiki. He kept a sharp eye on each one of us, and was still extremely patient and answered all our questions. It all fell in place beautifully.”

Murali Sharma makes a special mention of Allu Arjun and calls him “a dangerously hardworking actor” and says “he didn’t behave like a star on the sets; he was like Bantu (his character).”

The veteran actor is no longer active on social media and prefers it that way. Work and family are priority and he cherishes the process of enacting different characters: “More than winning, I enjoy the process of preparing to win.” Before he winds up, he talks about his father who passed away a year ago: “He would be so happy when people called and talked about my work to him. I miss him so much today.”