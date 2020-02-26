‘I am getting positive vibes’ says debut director Munna Dhulipudi

Software professional-turned-director Munna Dhulipudi; On the sets By arrangement

26 February 2020 12:03 IST

After being an AD with Sukumar, Munna Dhulipudi makes his directorial debut with 30 days lo preminchatam yela

Munna Dhulipudi (Pradeep) began writing poems as a child with the pet name ‘Munna’, which won him awards and accolades. A native of Yanam, 37-year-old Munna’s directorial debut 30 Days Lo Preminchatam Yela is releasing later this month. A software professional, he was noticed by director Sukumar and roped him in as an assistant director for Arya 2. Then he directed two short films while working in an IT company that fetched him awards in the short film festival. It was then Sukumar adviced him to quit his job and join his team which was into making 100% Love. “Sukumar encouraged me to complete my masters in computer science. Having done that, I worked in an IT company and then moved to work in his team. He has inspired me to move forward in life,” he says.

Munna Dhulipudi

Advertising

Advertising

Munna recalls how he found the hero for his debut film and sounds very satisfied with his choice. He says, “My wife and my mother-in-law were watching television one evening and were heaping praise on Pradeep Machiraju, his looks and acting skills. I thought instead of struggling to get a mainstream hero’s dates why can’t I introduce Pradeep to the big screen and launch myself as the director? I also understood that many heroes don’t give dates to newcomers because they have their own fears. Trusting newcomers with two or three crore project is not a joke.”

He then immediately spoke to his producer and got in touch with Pradeep and narrated the story. Pradeep thought about it for a day and gave his green signal. He only had a doubt if he would suit the story and not in his acting ability. The duo took the project ahead, Anup Reubens was given the task of scoring music.

About the story, the lead pair can’t stand each other but they need to fall in love within 30 days. It is actually hate at first sight but is it possible to impress each other or organically fall in love?

“The song Neeli Neeli Aakasam rendered by Sid Sriram got 25 million views already. We shot it at Athirapally in Visakhapatnam. The story idea is given by my friend and I had written the dialogues and screenplay. I am getting all the positive vibes and just waiting for the release of the film. There is no tentative date as such for the release but we could inform the media very soon,” winds up Munna.