'Munna Bhai MBBS' turns 20: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of the franchise

December 19, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of Munna Bhai series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, Munna Bhai MBBS. Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi. Munna Bhai MBBS, which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote a tribute. Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.

Munna Bhai MBBS was followed by a 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles. The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.