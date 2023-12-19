GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Munna Bhai MBBS' turns 20: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of the franchise

The makers of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ had released a teaser for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo

December 19, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

PTI
Sanjay Dutt in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’.

Sanjay Dutt in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of Munna Bhai series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, Munna Bhai MBBS. Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Hirani dropped from 'Munna Bhai 3': media report

The film chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi. Munna Bhai MBBS, which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote a tribute. Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reuniting for new film

Munna Bhai MBBS was followed by a 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles. The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.

