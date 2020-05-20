Movies

Sasikumar to act in ‘Mundhanai Mudichu’ remake

Sasikumar along with K Bhagyaraj

Sasikumar along with K Bhagyaraj   | Photo Credit: Twitter

The remake will see Sasikumar reprising the role played by K Bhagyaraj

Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s Mundhanai Mudichu is all set to be remade in Tamil, with Sasikumar reprising the role originally played by Bhagyaraj himself.

According to reports, the remake will be produced by JSB Sathish whose production house has previously produced the Vikram Prabhu-starrer Asuraguru. However, there is no confirmation as to who would be directing the remake. The details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly.

Mundhanai Mudichi revolves around Parimala (Urvashi) who falls in love with a widower-teacher Vaathiyar (K Bhagyaraj), who relocates to her village. Produced by AVM Productions, the movie released in 1983 and became a money-spinner at the box office and has been remade in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The movie is still popular for a scene in which Parimala prepares ‘drumsticks’ to consummate her marriage with Vaathiyar.

Last seen in Nadodigal 2, Sasikumar has an array of movies slated for release that include Kombu Vecha Singamda, Rajavamsam, Paramaguru and MGR Magan.

