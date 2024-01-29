ADVERTISEMENT

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

January 29, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Actor Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of this season, hosted as usual by Salman Khan

The Hindu Bureau

Host Salman Khan bestowed the winning trophy upon Munawar

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has won the 17th season of Indian television reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

ALSO READ
‘Self-censorship’ setting in, say comics

Munawar, 32, lifted the winning trophy during Sunday’s grand finale, along with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and a car. Actor Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of this season.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were the other finalists.

Sharing a picture with Salman on Instagram, Munawar wrote, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya (Thank you very much People For your love and support, finally the trophy Dongri has arrived Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Munawar had previously won the game show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US